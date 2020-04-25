Letter, 4/26: Bolz working for Nebraskans

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I support Kate Bolz for Congress because she is fighting for Nebraskans every day.

For example, on April 15 as the coronavirus raged on, she led the effort of 14 state senators urging our GOP-dominated congressional delegation to reopen the Affordable Care Act enrollment period so families who are losing their jobs and health insurance can get covered. Also, she supports swift implementation of Medicaid expansion as voted on by Nebraskans almost long years ago.

Where is Rep. Jeff Fortenberry on these issues? He supports the GOP-led case in the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down the ACA. This would be devastating as the pandemic adversely impacts our health and economic well being. Everyone’s protection against insurance company discrimination for preexisting conditions would potentially be in jeopardy.

Fortenberry says he wants to preserve preexisting condition protection, but he would allow insurance companies to charge astronomical rates for coverage. What good is that? Congressman Fortenberry remains silent and in GOP lockstep as our governor slow walks Medicaid expansion.

Kate Bolz says health care is her No. 1 issue. We all need her in Congress so she can fight for us there.

Craig Ditzler, Lincoln

