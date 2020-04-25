Letter, 4/26: A virus in a different sense

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

And the angels sang. The three major TV networks presented an award-winning program Saturday night. If you didn’t watch it, the theme was to bring the world together with music in this time of COVID-19. The title was “One World: Together at Home.”

Back to today’s reality, there are two viruses: one threatening our health, the other threatening our democracy. There are two definitions of virus, one is “an infective agent that typically consists of a nucleic acid molecule in a protein coat, is too small to be seen by light microscopy, and is able to multiply only within the living cells of a host.” The second is “a piece of code which is capable of copying itself and typically has a detrimental effect, such as corrupting the system or destroying data.”

Both types have no morals and exist only to further themselves even if it results in destruction of its host. There is no love for its host. Instead its method is to divide and attack regardless the cost. There is no truth and no boundaries; it exists to serve itself.