Letter, 4/26: A taste of his own medicine

On the cusp of re-opening the country and in recognition of the President Trump’s “perfect” performance in dealing with COVID-19, I think that Democratic and Republican governors alike should arrange a Trump rally at the largest arena in each state.
The president, vice president and his closest appointed advisers could be dispatched to different event locations to greet supporters and shake hands.
Steve Canny, Lincoln
