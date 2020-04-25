Letter, 4/26: A taste of his own medicine
View Comments

Letter, 4/26: A taste of his own medicine

Photo1/Trump mug

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus Wednesday in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. 

 ALEX BRANDON, ASSOCIATED PRESS

On the cusp of re-opening the country and in recognition of the President Trump’s “perfect” performance in dealing with COVID-19, I think that Democratic and Republican governors alike should arrange a Trump rally at the largest arena in each state.

The president, vice president and his closest appointed advisers could be dispatched to different event locations to greet supporters and shake hands.

Steve Canny, Lincoln

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News