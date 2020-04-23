Letter, 4/24: Sasse stands up for most vulnerable

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There are many reasons why I'm voting for Sen. Ben Sasse. He’s dynamic, eloquent and courageous. More importantly, when our society is disposing of those most vulnerable, he is protecting women who are being blinded, used and deceived. I see the terrible lies women are told and the many ways women are being hurt.

Ben Sasse’s work in the Senate to protect the sanctity of life is not only impressive but also tremendously valuable for our society to recognize life is the most important and basic right.

Ben Sasse has been a tireless pro-life advocate. He's worked with the Trump administration to stop taxpayer money from funding abortions in other countries. Pro-life groups from the Susan B. Anthony List and Nebraska Right to Life have praised his leadership (and endorsed him). But, most importantly, he introduced and fought for the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act — which protects babies born alive after an attempted abortion.

When leftists in places like New York and Virginia are taking away legal protections for the basic rights of babies, and many times for their own mothers, we need a strong voice to speak out for the voiceless. I encourage you to vote for Ben Sasse. Thank God we have the opportunity to elect a senator like Ben Sasse who's willing to stand up for life every single day.

Maria Whitmore, Shelby

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0