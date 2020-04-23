Letter, 4/24: Pleasant wants to remove hurdles

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Stephany Pleasant is a an excellent candidate for District 25 of the Nebraska Legislature.

At the present, she is a public interest lawyer serving clients with limited means. Her basic premise is that income should not create barriers for Nebraska families to grow and strengthen. Some of the factors affecting Nebraskans making progress are cost of health insurance or the availability of it.

At the present, the economy is under attack and affects us all, but increased wages, better working conditions, improved family leave and child care are areas needing improvement. The present criminal justice is in disarray as well and needs programs that save money and solve the overcrowding problems and assisting prisoners in making the transitions to a stable and worthwhile life as a Nebraska citizen.

She understands the value of education and sees the accessibility and affordability for all as paramount for individuals to pursue job opportunities and goals for Nebraska's growth and prosperity. If you support Stephany Pleasant's priorities for Nebraska, cast your vote for her on May 12.

Amy Birky, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0