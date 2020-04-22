Letter, 4/23: Vote right up, down ballot
View Comments

Letter, 4/23: Vote right up, down ballot

{{featured_button_text}}

Early voting has started in Nebraska. With everything that’s going on in this world, Nebraskans should consider voting early by mail.

It’s safe and easy — plus, good conservative leaders like Sen. Ben Sasse and Rep. Jeff Fortenberry are counting on our participation.

In times like these, it is more important than ever to make your voice heard. I encourage you to vote early by mail for President Trump, Senator Sasse and Republicans up and down the ballot.

Peter Owens, Lincoln

Sen. Ben Sasse

Sen. Ben Sasse

 Bill Clark, CQ Roll Call/Newscom file photo
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News