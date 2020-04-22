Letter, 4/23: Vote right up, down ballot

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Early voting has started in Nebraska. With everything that’s going on in this world, Nebraskans should consider voting early by mail.

It’s safe and easy — plus, good conservative leaders like Sen. Ben Sasse and Rep. Jeff Fortenberry are counting on our participation.

In times like these, it is more important than ever to make your voice heard. I encourage you to vote early by mail for President Trump, Senator Sasse and Republicans up and down the ballot.