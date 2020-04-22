Letter, 4/23: Trail system benefits whole city
View Comments

Letter, 4/23: Trail system benefits whole city

Rock Island Trail, 5.2

Cherie Eskridge passes a flowering tree on her bike on the Rock Island Trail on May 2.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

On a recent Sunday afternoon, I experienced a short ride on our trails. It was a very busy day, and trails were well used.

I have read comments that we are not polite, careful or safe riders of the trails. There is a call for more signs asking people to obey a few simple rules.

My observation was that my ride was very enjoyable. Yes, I was happy to see families with young children enjoying them. Yes, one might have to ride a little more slowly and carefully than when we ride with only a few other riders.

I was thrilled to see many people in Lincoln enjoy riding our trails. We must thank the many people who have donated, built, provided activities on trails and encouraged people to learn about our entire system of trails.

It has become a major gift to this community. Many have donated to building of these trails or have sponsored rides and activities using the trails. Now, when we really need them, they are ours to enjoy with everyone on these beautiful spring days. Our local governmental leaders have been our strong supporters and builders of these trails.

Yes, I rode to see the area where a new trails bridge is to be built. The connection of the Rock Island Trail and the Jamaica North Trail will be an amazing addition to our trails.

As I returned from walking to the location of our future bridge, I could imagine literally hundreds of families, riders, runners and walkers seeing the beauty of nature and benefiting from the exercise on it. Generous donors in this community deserve our gratitude, as do wonderful city leaders who have made this trail system possible.

Elaine Hammer, Lincoln

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News