Letter, 4/23: Trail system benefits whole city

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

On a recent Sunday afternoon, I experienced a short ride on our trails. It was a very busy day, and trails were well used.

I have read comments that we are not polite, careful or safe riders of the trails. There is a call for more signs asking people to obey a few simple rules.

My observation was that my ride was very enjoyable. Yes, I was happy to see families with young children enjoying them. Yes, one might have to ride a little more slowly and carefully than when we ride with only a few other riders.

I was thrilled to see many people in Lincoln enjoy riding our trails. We must thank the many people who have donated, built, provided activities on trails and encouraged people to learn about our entire system of trails.

It has become a major gift to this community. Many have donated to building of these trails or have sponsored rides and activities using the trails. Now, when we really need them, they are ours to enjoy with everyone on these beautiful spring days. Our local governmental leaders have been our strong supporters and builders of these trails.

Yes, I rode to see the area where a new trails bridge is to be built. The connection of the Rock Island Trail and the Jamaica North Trail will be an amazing addition to our trails.