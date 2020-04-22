Letter, 4/23: Sasse, Trump working for ag

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With early voting beginning in Nebraska’s primary election, Nebraskans need to keep President Trump and Sen. Ben Sasse working for us. Their team leadership in bringing the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement through Congress has brought great economic help to Nebraska’s producers, ranchers and the dairy industry.

Having served in the agribusiness industry for over 40 years, I have had experience working with Senator Sasse on several issues affecting our agricultural input suppliers. He also has been there working to ease the burden of regulations for Nebraska farmers. He has been an effective leader and doer for all aspects of Agriculture.

I urge you to vote early (by mail or at your designated voting location). Let’s keep a great ag team in both President Trump and Ben Sasse working for Nebraska.

Alice Licht-Anderson, Lincoln

