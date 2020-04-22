Letter, 4/23: Roeber right choice for NRD

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am a past member of the Board of the Lower Platte South NRD. As such, I am uniquely qualified to assess the credentials of current board members.

Ron Roeber is running in the upcoming election, and I urge you to vote for him to represent District 4. The board needs someone who will focus on the budget of the NRD with an eye to keeping property taxes low but ensuring we are protected from flooding.

In particular, the board needs someone who will stand up and vote yes or no on projects. Unfortunately, the current board member for District 4 frequently refuses to vote yes or no. Thus, the people of the district are not represented.

Ron Roeber comes from a farm background and understands conservation. His experience and proven leadership in the private sector as well as with Nebraska Extension makes him uniquely qualified for this position.

He is clearly far above any of the other candidates in his ability to represent the people of Lancaster County, provide oversight and constructive leadership for the NRD. A vote for Ron Roeber is a vote for active representation for District 4 of the NRD.

Joseph Skopp, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0