Letter, 4/23: Put sunset clause on beer sales
View Comments

Letter, 4/23: Put sunset clause on beer sales

Gator Bowl, Nebraska vs. Georgia, 01.01.2014

Husker fans Eric Hermelbracht (from left), Courtney Doht, Rebecca Hermelbracht, Brett Hermelbracht, Katie Doht, Beth Doht, Lena Horak, Brittaney Doht and Jordan Moody play a game of beer pong while tailgating before the 2014 Gator Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Jacksonville, Fla.

 KRISTIN STREFF/Lincoln Journal Star

I was dismayed to see the Journal Star’s editorial board support selling of alcohol on the University of Nebraska campus. (“Desperate times call for sale of beer at Memorial Stadium”, April 5).

Campus beer sales are almost universally acknowledged to be a bad idea; it has been thus for lo, these many decades.

As Husker sports take a hit in the wallet due to the pandemic, university and political leaders are thinking alcohol sales might not be so bad after all.

The siren song of the almighty dollar is sweet, indeed. Money does tend to overwhelm moral and common-sense inclinations.

Eventually, though, the pandemic will disappear, along with its excuse for allowing beer sales.

But unless we plan ahead, the drunks, drunken driving, underage drinking and associated alcohol-fueled social evils will continue to plague us. (See Project Extra Mile’s Chris Wagner’s Local View column, “Alcohol isn’t a silver bullet”, April 10).

So let’s allow beer money but only temporarily, by “sunsetting” the permission.

When a certain revenue dollar figure has been reached, or after a predetermined date, the sun goes down on the beer taps and the campus is alcohol- and more trouble-free once more.

Let’s help tune out the sirens’ song.

Bob Copperstone, Wahoo

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News