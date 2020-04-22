Letter, 4/23: Put sunset clause on beer sales

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

I was dismayed to see the Journal Star’s editorial board support selling of alcohol on the University of Nebraska campus. (“Desperate times call for sale of beer at Memorial Stadium”, April 5).

Campus beer sales are almost universally acknowledged to be a bad idea; it has been thus for lo, these many decades.

As Husker sports take a hit in the wallet due to the pandemic, university and political leaders are thinking alcohol sales might not be so bad after all.

The siren song of the almighty dollar is sweet, indeed. Money does tend to overwhelm moral and common-sense inclinations.

Eventually, though, the pandemic will disappear, along with its excuse for allowing beer sales.