Letter, 4/23: Pandemic teaching important lessons

After weeks of living through a pandemic here is what we have learned:
One: That allowing people to work or gather together in large numbers results in an exponential growth in the number of infections (e.g., the JBS meatpacking plant in Grand Island).
Two: That having governmental officials speak directly to the public about limiting the threats of spreading the COVID-19 infection has helped to encourage “social distancing,” and thus helped to reduce the number of infections and deaths.
Three: That decisions regarding when and how to renormalize social interaction must be made by government-sponsored epidemiologists, not by right-wing demonstrators in the streets.
Four: That intelligent decision-making about renormalizing social interactions requires large-scale testing across the face of the entire country, something that can only be organized by the federal government.
Five: That government matters.
Marshall Lux, Lincoln
