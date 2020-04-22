Letter, 4/23: Pandemic teaching important lessons

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

After weeks of living through a pandemic here is what we have learned:

One: That allowing people to work or gather together in large numbers results in an exponential growth in the number of infections (e.g., the JBS meatpacking plant in Grand Island).

Two: That having governmental officials speak directly to the public about limiting the threats of spreading the COVID-19 infection has helped to encourage “social distancing,” and thus helped to reduce the number of infections and deaths.

Three: That decisions regarding when and how to renormalize social interaction must be made by government-sponsored epidemiologists, not by right-wing demonstrators in the streets.

Four: That intelligent decision-making about renormalizing social interactions requires large-scale testing across the face of the entire country, something that can only be organized by the federal government.

Five: That government matters.

Marshall Lux, Lincoln