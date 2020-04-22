Letter, 4/23: Medicaid expansion needed now
Letter, 4/23: Medicaid expansion needed now

In November 2018, the people of Nebraska voted to expand Medicaid coverage in our state.

Now that thousands of Nebraskans are at least temporarily out of work due to a pandemic and facing the loss of their employer's health care, wouldn't it be great if Gov. Pete Ricketts could find a way to fast-track the implementation of this program, instead of continuing to delay it as long as possible?

He last said the start date would be this October, but it would seem to make sense fiscally to make this happen earlier, before the system becomes overwhelmed with a number of uninsured people dealing with a serious illness.

Darrin Meyer, Lincoln

