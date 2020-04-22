Letter, 4/23: Medicaid expansion needed now

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Now that thousands of Nebraskans are at least temporarily out of work due to a pandemic and facing the loss of their employer's health care, wouldn't it be great if Gov. Pete Ricketts could find a way to fast-track the implementation of this program, instead of continuing to delay it as long as possible?