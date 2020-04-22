Letter, 4/23: Math puts issue into perspective

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Like everyone else, we worry about our children and their families during this coronavirus pandemic.

We have three children. One lives in Hastings with her family. One lives in Gwinnett County, Georgia (a suburb northeast of Atlanta with a population of 936,000), and one lives in Cobb County, Georgia (a suburb northwest of Atlanta with a population of 760,000).

Georgia is one of the hardest-hit areas in the country with 12,550 coronavirus infections while Nebraska has only 814. If we ignore the population difference, Nebraska would appear so much safer.

But when we account for the population differences, the rate of infection per 100,000 population in Gwinnett County is about 75 out of 100,000. In Cobb County it is 96 out of 100,000.

By contrast, the rate of infection in Adams County, Nebraska, is 172 in 100,000. The rates tell us our Georgia children and families are likely much safer than in Nebraska.

Today, I worry less about my Georgia children and more about my Nebraska children. Even better, one of our Hastings grandchildren now lives in Omaha and has cut his likelihood of infection by about 75% compared to Hastings.