Letter, 4/23: Clayburn brings people together

I first met Neal Clayburn while I was serving on the Lincoln Public Schools board. At the time, the Lincoln Education Association had a leader who believed that conflict was the only way to negotiate successfully, resulting in strained relations between LEA and the school district, and little was accomplished.

LEA brought Neal Clayburn in to fix the problem. Neal had the opposite view of his predecessor. Neal would rather get along than get into a fight. He believes in consensus over conflict. That is why he is the perfect person to represent District 29 in the Legislature right now.

Let’s face it: Lincoln only has seven senators representing us. If we’re going to get the help we need, we must elect someone who works well with others. I’ve known Neal for nearly 30 years and have watched the way he works. He knows how to negotiate, how to get along, how to get what we need to keep Lincoln strong.

If you live in District 29, please vote for Neal Clayburn. Lincoln really, really needs him to represent us.

Doug Evans, Lincoln

