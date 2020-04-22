Letter, 4/23: Carter will work for families
Letter, 4/23: Carter will work for families

Jennifer Carter

COURTESY PHOTO Jennifer Carter, legislative candidate for District 29

 Jennifer Carter

I’ve known Jennifer Carter, candidate for the Legislature in District 29, for the past 12 years. We met through our kids and became carpooling friends. Everyone who meets Jennifer sees her kindness, intelligence and compassion.

I want to add trustworthiness to the list of characteristics that makes it simple for me to endorse her for Legislature. I trust her. I trust Jennifer to do what she says, "to work for families, workers, neighborhoods, community."

I’ve trusted her for years to protect the most precious thing in the world to me -- my daughter -- and we can all trust that she’ll give her very best to whatever she does.

Sändra Washington, Lincoln

