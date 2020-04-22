Letter, 4/23: Bolz has record of serving Nebraskans

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Here’s why I support Kate Bolz for Congress:

When you need something from your government, it’s good to know when you contact your representative, she’ll take action. When you would like to express an opinion on a subject, it’s nice to know your representative will listen with an understanding ear. When you’re facing an incredible challenge that calls for decisive action, it’s great to know that your representative will assess the situation and make a wise decision.

These are all qualities that I’ve observed in Kate Bolz, the person who has represented me in the Nebraska Legislature. I’ve been in touch with her as an advocate for public entities, including the University of Nebraska and Nebraska Educational Telecommunications.

She’s always been supportive, not just with a nod of the head, but with her votes. I’ve expressed my concern about helping immigrants and refugees, and she’s listened with an understanding ear. I’ve asked her to take action to provide broadband to rural Nebraskans, she’s done so.

Kate Bolz will be our advocate. She’ll lend us an understanding ear; she’ll take thoughtful action when necessary. She needs our vote to serve in Congress.

Randy Bretz, Lincoln

