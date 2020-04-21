Letter, 4/22: Community banks a different story

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Recently a story ran on journalstar.com with the headline "Banks could snatch your stimulus check." Don't paint the banking industry with a 10-inch brush! The community bank business model is very different from the "too big to fail" banks.

Community bankers are community builders helping their customers and communities flourish. In the past two weeks, Nebraska's community banks processed SBA Payroll Protection Program loans equal to 75% of Nebraska's eligible payroll -- the highest percentage in the United States.

Community banks are relationship-based and work with their customers through difficult times while reveling with them during the good times. Community banks are the engines keeping Nebraska's rural and urban communities moving and growing.

Nebraska's community bankers are the advisers, counselors, volunteers, coaches, stewards and cheerleaders for their communities. Community bankers support their schools, churches, local teams, local merchants, clubs and community projects. Their owners and directors are local and their business plans are designed and implemented for the betterment of their communities.