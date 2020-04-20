Letter, 4/21: Where's the outrage now?

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Does anyone remember the all of the Republican madness about the Benghazi terrorist attack? All kinds of investigations towards Hillary Clinton and President Obama for not preparing, for not heeding the warnings, for not reacting quickly enough to avoid the killing of four Americans?

Then congressional and governmental probes into the attack on Benghazi: State Department Accountability Review Board, House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, House Judiciary Committee, House Foreign Affairs Committee, House Armed Services Committee, House Select Committee on Intelligence, Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and House Select Committee on Benghazi.

Hours and hours of grilling Clinton and using that propaganda to help help defeat her in the presidential election of 2016 and still coming up empty.