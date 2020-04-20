Letter, 4/21: Where's the outrage now?

Does anyone remember the all of the Republican madness about the Benghazi terrorist attack? All kinds of investigations towards Hillary Clinton and President Obama for not preparing, for not heeding the warnings, for not reacting quickly enough to avoid the killing of four Americans?
Then congressional and governmental probes into the attack on Benghazi: State Department Accountability Review Board, House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, House Judiciary Committee, House Foreign Affairs Committee, House Armed Services Committee, House Select Committee on Intelligence, Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and House Select Committee on Benghazi.
Hours and hours of grilling Clinton and using that propaganda to help help defeat her in the presidential election of 2016 and still coming up empty.
Well, now we have a president who slow-walked the virus issue, did not listen to his intel as early as November, has constantly lied about the status of the virus and steps to protect American citizens, has daily TV reality shows to cover his own incompetence and blame everyone else, over 16,000 deaths in the U.S. (with more to come). I hope Trump supporters are happy with the man who now is responsible for the health and well being of Americans. Where is the outrage by the Republicans, Sens. Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer?
But wait, it is all about the stock market and the economy! Wake up, America. Vote Trump and his cronies out in November.
Robert Hegler, Cortland
