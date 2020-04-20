Letter, 4/21: U.S. can help end 'wet markets'
View Comments

Letter, 4/21: U.S. can help end 'wet markets'

Coronavirus electron

I implore our elected representatives from the state of Nebraska to insist that any trade deals, with any country that permits "wet markets," be conditioned on the elimination of those markets, which sell live animals.

This is something that can be done in parallel with our remediation efforts in dealing with the current pandemic. We need to do everything possible now, and moving forward, to stop the next pandemic.

So, it's essential that the U.S. take a leadership role in insisting on the elimination of wet markets, and trade is one of our best tools for applying the necessary leverage to effect that change.

Jeff Bredthauer, Lincoln

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News