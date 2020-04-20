Letter, 4/21: U.S. can help end 'wet markets'

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

I implore our elected representatives from the state of Nebraska to insist that any trade deals, with any country that permits "wet markets," be conditioned on the elimination of those markets, which sell live animals.

This is something that can be done in parallel with our remediation efforts in dealing with the current pandemic. We need to do everything possible now, and moving forward, to stop the next pandemic.

So, it's essential that the U.S. take a leadership role in insisting on the elimination of wet markets, and trade is one of our best tools for applying the necessary leverage to effect that change.

Jeff Bredthauer, Lincoln