Letter, 4/21: Amateurism, not alcohol, the answer

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Lincoln Journal Star’s editorial supporting beer sales for Husker intercollegiate athletic events ("Desperate times call for sale of beer at Memorial Stadium," April 5) solidifies the idea that the NU Athletic Department is a for-profit business and not remotely connected to the real purpose of post-secondary education -- education.

Alcohol at these events may increase the bottom line of the Athletic Department, but it will also increase drunken driving on game weekends and require additional law enforcement at the games.

A better solution might be turning intercollegiate football and basketball and well as other sports, into “club sports” as they have for high school swimming, and gymnastics. The idea that college football and basketball is amateur is absurd.

Herb Friedman, Lincoln