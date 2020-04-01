Letter, 4/2: Coronavirus can make us better

The novel coronavirus, such a little guy, makes bacteria look like giants, invades our lives and interferes with our lifestyles. It's a living organism -- not created by the devil or an evil force, not a punishment that some preachers try to make it -- but a natural product of evolution.

But it's only a blip in our journey, as humans thrust their way to a glorious future. It reminds us of the flu epidemic of 1918 that infected one-third of Earth's population but heralded the coming of the glorious golden age of the 1920s, as humans recoiled from fear and suffering.

The coronavirus can wake us up -- make us more alert to our fragility and to dangers: even more deadly viruses, climate change, extreme wipe-out by nuclear weapons, population growth and extincting of species, including us.

Perhaps the virus can cause us to regroup and recover, treat each other as an image of God, set aside our desire to capture economic and political dominance and direct our technology this century toward discovering who we really are: empathetic, peaceful, caring persons and how to become mature, whole persons in relating to each other.

Don Tilley, Lincoln