Letter, 4/19: Sievers best for seat on NRD

While City Council, County Board and other city, state and federal races get most of the press, other local elections play an important role in the quality of life that, as citizens, we all take for granted.
The Lower Platte South NRD is governed by a 21-member board elected by subdistricts covering six counties in southeast Nebraska. It maintains 200 flood control structures, 13 miles of levees, 12 miles of stream channels, 50 miles of trails, nine wildlife management areas, 11 public wetlands and monitors our ground water quality and quantity.
The board oversees a $31 million budget of which about one-third is derived from local property taxes so it is important that voters consider qualifications and level of passion for the NRD mission when they vote for their NRD representatives.
I live in NRD Subdistrict 4 and will be voting for LeRoy Sievers as I believe he is uniquely qualified to serve.
LeRoy has practiced water resources related law in the Nebraska Attorney General’s office, for the State Department of Natural and Water Resources and the Nebraska Natural Resource Commission.
Willingness to study and understand important issues and the ability to build board and staff consensus on tough issues is critical especially in a board with 21 members. LeRoy has a long history of finding common ground and getting things done.
LeRoy has also been an active member and often chair on many important community boards including the Red Cross, Capital Humane Society, Lincoln Bar Association, Cornhusker Scout Council and others.
Having known and worked with LeRoy for over 50 years, I know he will serve us well and I plan to vote for LeRoy Sievers for the Subdistrict 4 NRD seat in the May primary. Please join me.
Nick Cusick, Lincoln
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!