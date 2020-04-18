Letter, 4/19: Sievers best for seat on NRD

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While City Council, County Board and other city, state and federal races get most of the press, other local elections play an important role in the quality of life that, as citizens, we all take for granted.

The Lower Platte South NRD is governed by a 21-member board elected by subdistricts covering six counties in southeast Nebraska. It maintains 200 flood control structures, 13 miles of levees, 12 miles of stream channels, 50 miles of trails, nine wildlife management areas, 11 public wetlands and monitors our ground water quality and quantity.

The board oversees a $31 million budget of which about one-third is derived from local property taxes so it is important that voters consider qualifications and level of passion for the NRD mission when they vote for their NRD representatives.

I live in NRD Subdistrict 4 and will be voting for LeRoy Sievers as I believe he is uniquely qualified to serve.

LeRoy has practiced water resources related law in the Nebraska Attorney General’s office, for the State Department of Natural and Water Resources and the Nebraska Natural Resource Commission.