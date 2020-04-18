Letter, 4/19: School servers making difference

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As we go along in these trying times, I would just like to thank some people who may have been overlooked, the school food service professionals who have been working every day to keep the students in this state fed.

These women and men have dedicated their time, effort and safety to making sure our students in their community are fed and healthy. A lot of these workers are going in early and getting each individual lunch packed and ready. Some districts are packing lunch and breakfast for these students.

The hours that are going into these meals are sometimes exceeding their normal work days. They have been working since schools have shut down and will continue to provide meals throughout the summer months.

The numbers of meals that I have seen that are being served in some communities are staggering and just go to show that these dedicated professionals care. Often times they are overlooked or looked down on, but they are some of the most dedicated people in the school systems.