Letter, 4/19: Perfect time to save post office

The Post Office, which ranks among the most trusted organizations in the country, is in danger of insolvency due to recession. There has been discussion about whether or not the USPS needs to make a profit.
We do not ask if the military or schools make a profit; we recognize their public good. The USPS provides a public good, but currently without a dime of taxpayer dollars.
If profit was the goal of the USPS, we would all suffer. It would be unprofitable to serve rural Nebraska. Currently, UPS and FedEx contract with USPS to do the “last mile” of the delivery in areas where it is unprofitable for them to operate.
Additionally, USPS provides a secure way for entrepreneurs to create ventures. Countless e-commerce platforms function through the reliability guaranteed by the USPS. Would these remain the same if they had to make profit?
It is not too late to save our Post Office. The cost of borrowing for the federal government has never been cheaper. Instead of borrowing to bail out cruise lines, spend to ensure all Americans can receive timely delivery of mail. We need to repeal a 2006 law that mandates the USPS to fund their pensions 50 years in advance. I urge Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse to use the opportunities posed by this climate to save our Post Office. Consider the USPS motto: "Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds." I hope this continues for generations to come.
Matt Baldwin, Lincoln
