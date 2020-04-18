Letter, 4/19: Perfect time to save post office

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Post Office, which ranks among the most trusted organizations in the country, is in danger of insolvency due to recession. There has been discussion about whether or not the USPS needs to make a profit.

We do not ask if the military or schools make a profit; we recognize their public good. The USPS provides a public good, but currently without a dime of taxpayer dollars.

If profit was the goal of the USPS, we would all suffer. It would be unprofitable to serve rural Nebraska. Currently, UPS and FedEx contract with USPS to do the “last mile” of the delivery in areas where it is unprofitable for them to operate.

Additionally, USPS provides a secure way for entrepreneurs to create ventures. Countless e-commerce platforms function through the reliability guaranteed by the USPS. Would these remain the same if they had to make profit?