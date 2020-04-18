Letter, 4/19: New information resolves conflict

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In psychology, there is a concept called cognitive dissonance. It’s really simple. I’s when you have thoughts or bits of information that are inconsistent with each other.

In past days, I’ve found myself with a bad case of cognitive dissonance. First, I heard President Trump describe in great detail how terrible voting by mail is, how it is a corrupt system, how it should never be used. The very next day, I received my ballot in the mail from the Lancaster County Election Commissioner for Nebraska’s primary election on May 12.

I have voted by mail in elections for years. I’ve always trusted that my vote through the mail, and everyone’s vote by mail, was tabulated correctly and the results of the election were accurate and fair.

I faced cognitive dissonance when my belief that vote-by-mail was fair and accurate was in direct conflict with President Trump’s statement that vote-by-mail is a rigged system.

With an internet search, I found out one way to resolve cognitive dissonance is to “acquire new information that outweighs the dissonant beliefs.” So I contacted the Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s office and asked how much fraud there was in voting by mail.