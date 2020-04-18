Letter, 4/19: Make workers' comp easier

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Recently, I have seen many people expressing their thanks for health care professionals, first responders and other essential workers and wondering what they can do to show their support. The answer is this: Wash your hands, stay at home and write your elected officials about granting workers’ compensation benefits for COVID-19.

In many states, Nebraska included, workers’ compensation laws are written so that the burden to prove work connection falls on the employee. The same standard applies to survivors of first responders seeking federal line-of-duty death benefits.

This is perfectly reasonable under normal circumstances, but this pandemic is anything but normal. The prevalence of the transmission COVID-19 by asymptomatic people and the presence of community spread in our state make it likely that many essential workers who become infected will be unable to pinpoint the source. The result of this is that they will not be able to meet their burden of proof to receive workers’ compensation, even though logic dictates they were most likely infected at work.