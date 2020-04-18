Letter, 4/19: Listen to experts, not senators
Letter, 4/19: Listen to experts, not senators

I was gratified to see the recommendations from eminent public health specialists state Sens. Steve Halloran and Steve Erdman in the Journal Star ("Two senators urge an end to coronavirus restrictions," April 14). However, it seems that describing the current social distancing efforts as a "failed policy" is the sum total of their argument.

To provide some illusion of objectivity, they refer to a proposal by biostatistician Dr. Kurt Wittkowski of Rockefeller University. However, as is typical when a politician gets hold of science, the scientific statements are much more nuanced than the senators describe.

For reference, the text of the paper can be found easily with a simple online search. Even if the senators had managed to describe Wittkowski's recommendations accurately, in the end, they are still recommendations, subject to application in the real world.

For example, how are we to focus our confinement only to "vulnerable Americans" so as to allow herd immunity to develop? Will the substantial numbers of the elderly and vulnerable in the overall population make herd immunity impossible to achieve? What degree of spillover (i.e. death) are we willing to accept due to the unavoidable transmission of disease from healthy to vulnerable groups?

The senators' ill-conceived ideas illustrate yet again why in matters of public health, the experts, not the politicians, have the voices of credibility.

Dennis McCallister, Lincoln

