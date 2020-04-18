Letter, 4/19: Listen to experts, not senators

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

I was gratified to see the recommendations from eminent public health specialists state Sens. Steve Halloran and Steve Erdman in the Journal Star ("Two senators urge an end to coronavirus restrictions," April 14). However, it seems that describing the current social distancing efforts as a "failed policy" is the sum total of their argument.

To provide some illusion of objectivity, they refer to a proposal by biostatistician Dr. Kurt Wittkowski of Rockefeller University. However, as is typical when a politician gets hold of science, the scientific statements are much more nuanced than the senators describe.

For reference, the text of the paper can be found easily with a simple online search. Even if the senators had managed to describe Wittkowski's recommendations accurately, in the end, they are still recommendations, subject to application in the real world.