Letter, 4/19: Failure to act endangering all
View Comments

Letter, 4/19: Failure to act endangering all

Trail Etiquette

Lincoln's 130-mile trail system is getting busier, but the officials still recommend keeping a 6-foot distance from others and to follow proper trail etiquette.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

I just want to know: How many lives will it take before our leaders in Nebraska execute a stay-at-home order? And how many of those lives could be saved if we made that order today?

Why are some being such idiots about COVID-19. Like the Great Plains Trail Network ("How to avoid coronavirus, collisions on Lincoln's booming bike trails," April 2) saying how wonderful it is that people are using the trails. Really?

Don't ask how many will die; ask how many can be saved?

Paul Morrison, Lincoln

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News