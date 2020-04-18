Letter, 4/19: Failure to act endangering all

I just want to know: How many lives will it take before our leaders in Nebraska execute a stay-at-home order? And how many of those lives could be saved if we made that order today?
Why are some being such idiots about COVID-19. Like the Great Plains Trail Network ("How to avoid coronavirus, collisions on Lincoln's booming bike trails," April 2) saying how wonderful it is that people are using the trails. Really?
Don't ask how many will die; ask how many can be saved?
Paul Morrison, Lincoln
