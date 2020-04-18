Letter, 4/19: Bostelman best for District 23
Property tax and school funding reform debate LB974

Sens. Bruce Bostelman and Lou Ann Linehan speak during debate of the property tax and school funding reform bill (LB974) in the legislative chamber on Wednesday.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

On May 12, Butler, Colfax, and Saunders counties in Legislative District 23 will have a chance to vote for state senator.

In the race for Legislative District 23, I have endorsed Sen. Bruce Bostelman for reelection. He is a consistent conservative — demonstrated by his voting record in his first term. Bruce has shown he cares about growing agriculture, lowering property taxes, fighting for the Second Amendment and protecting unborn life.

His opponent has donated to Nebraska's largest abortion provider, Planned Parenthood. She also contributed money to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. And she has given money to the Democratic Party and Democratic candidates.

Bruce is the only Republican and only conservative in the race. You can count on him to stand up for your values in Lincoln and push back on special interests. I encourage you to consider supporting Senator Bostelman for reelection in the May 12 primary election.

Kay A. Orr, Lincoln

