Letter, 4/17: Raikes best choice for District 23

Politics has found a backburner as we make our way through the pandemic in Nebraska. Yet, this is also the perfect time to consider the individuals we send to the Legislature, those who will help make decisions that influence so many aspects of our lives.

I've known Helen Raikes, the independent candidate for Legislative District 23, for nearly 40 years and encourage voters to learn more about her life experience and commitment that make her an extraordinary candidate.

Helen grew up on an Iowa farm and lives in rural Ashland, where her late husband, Ron, also a state senator, managed the multigenerational family farm.

Her life's work has been devoted to the health, education and well-being of children and families across the country. She's a retiring professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in the Department of Child, Youth and Family Studies, a nationally known researcher in her field and a board member of several community foundations.

She knows rural Nebraska, participating in Thriving Communities, is a fellow at the Water for Food Institute and Center for Great Plains Studies. Her many strengths are brought to each endeavor, along with a genuine concern for the impact of policy on Nebraskans, a talent for finding real-world solutions and an unrivaled work ethic.