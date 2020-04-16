Letter, 4/17: It's almost too late to get ahead

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

I would like to advise Gov. Pete Ricketts that in my opinion it is not sufficient to try to "slow the spread of the virus" with less than all-out social contact limitation now.

The crux of the spread in this country has been too little, too late on many fronts. We are so blessed in Nebraska to have such a light case load, but we are watching the tornado on the "odds that it won't come my way; I can duck into nearby shelter if it does."