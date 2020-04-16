Letter, 4/17: It's almost too late to get ahead

I would like to advise Gov. Pete Ricketts that in my opinion it is not sufficient to try to "slow the spread of the virus" with less than all-out social contact limitation now.
The crux of the spread in this country has been too little, too late on many fronts. We are so blessed in Nebraska to have such a light case load, but we are watching the tornado on the "odds that it won't come my way; I can duck into nearby shelter if it does."
Evidence is mounting on the insidious ways and times this coronavirus can spread before it wreaks havoc. Let's all take care.
Dr. David Arunski, Lincoln
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.