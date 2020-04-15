Letter, 4/16: Virus pushes all-mail ballot

Given that senior citizens are the most vulnerable to be severely affected by the coronavirus. And given that most poll workers are senior citizens. And given that all voters in Nebraska have been noticed to be able to vote by mail. And given churches, schools, universities, bars, restaurants, hotels and gatherings of 10 or more are closed, why would you insist on having polls open -- staffed by senior citizens -- for a primary election?
Using Lancaster County as an example, in the 2018 primary election, 150 polling sites were used, employing 980 workers (mostly senior citizens) and cost $138,857.60. A lot of PSAs and postage could be purchased for $138,000.
Eleven counties have all-mail ballots. All counties should move to an all-mail ballot. The primary gives Nebraskans a great opportunity to measure all-mail ballot effectiveness prior to a general election decision.
Robert Bockrath, Lincoln
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.