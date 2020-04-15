Letter, 4/16: Virus pushes all-mail ballot

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Given that senior citizens are the most vulnerable to be severely affected by the coronavirus. And given that most poll workers are senior citizens. And given that all voters in Nebraska have been noticed to be able to vote by mail. And given churches, schools, universities, bars, restaurants, hotels and gatherings of 10 or more are closed, why would you insist on having polls open -- staffed by senior citizens -- for a primary election?