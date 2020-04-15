Letter, 4/16: Virus pushes all-mail ballot
View Comments

Letter, 4/16: Virus pushes all-mail ballot

LPS bond vote

Lincoln Public Schools bond ballots wait to be counted at the Lancaster County Election Commission office. The county will mail applications to all voters to request mail ballots for the May 12 primary.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Given that senior citizens are the most vulnerable to be severely affected by the coronavirus. And given that most poll workers are senior citizens. And  given that all voters in Nebraska have been noticed to be able to vote by mail. And given churches, schools, universities, bars, restaurants, hotels and gatherings of 10 or more are closed, why would you insist on having polls open -- staffed by senior citizens -- for a primary election?

Using Lancaster County as an example, in the 2018 primary election, 150 polling sites were used, employing 980 workers (mostly senior citizens) and cost $138,857.60. A lot of PSAs and postage could be purchased for $138,000.

Eleven counties have all-mail ballots. All counties should move to an all-mail ballot. The primary gives Nebraskans a great opportunity to measure all-mail ballot effectiveness prior to a general election decision.

Robert Bockrath, Lincoln

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News