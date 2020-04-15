Letter, 4/16: New generation of victory garden

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

During World War II, at another time of great national anxiety and sacrifice, Americans on the home front took an active hand in aiding the war effort. They grew some of their own food.

To augment the country’s food supply and avert shortages, 20 million American households put in “Victory Gardens”: gardening in their yards, on rooftops and balconies, in flower boxes, container pots and windowsills and producing 40% of all the fruits and vegetables consumed in the U.S. First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt even planted a Victory Garden on the White House lawn.

Some of the most popular produce grown then included lettuce and radishes, peas, green beans, beets, cabbage, carrots, kale, tomatoes, potatoes, peppers, sweet potatoes, squash and Swiss chard.

With all of us stuck at home sheltering in place this spring, what better time to create our own updated version of the Victory Garden (as in “Victory over the Virus”)? We’ll be getting some exercise, doing something constructive for our mental health and growing some nutritious food for our tables, all the while practicing social distancing.