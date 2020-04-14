Letter, 4/15: Word of the week is 'aspirational'
So we have a new word for the Trumpian dictionary. "Aspirational" was first used by Dr. Anthony Fauci (the one receiving death threats for trying to bring down the president) to cover for Trump’s nonsense about opening everything up by Easter.

Trump wasn’t wrong (he’s never wrong!), nor was he lying (he never lies); he was simply being aspirational. The White House quickly picked up on this so now another reason why never to believe Trump’s nonsense is he is simply being aspirational.

And I guess it would be "aspirational" to hope for Trump to actually provide some actual leadership rather than his reality-show style press briefings where he does nothing but pat himself on the back and attack sincere journalistic questions such as why did he shut down the White House Pandemic Response team.

Oh, right, he didn’t know anything about it. Then a video came out showing him talking about it, at which time any questions automatically were attacked as "nasty" (a fallback for Trump, which is rich coming from a name-calling bully).

How about a national stay at home order? How about a national program for purchasing PPEs rather than having states compete against each other driving up prices while producers ship rare supplies overseas.

Expecting leadership, I guess, is just aspirational!

Richard Hormel, Lincoln

