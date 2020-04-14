Letter, 4/15: Trump appointee mishandled incident
I am a veteran. I will never understand how any veteran could support a politician who would denigrate a true military hero like John McCain, even after his passing.

Some of President Trump's appointees, like former Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly, seem equally shameless. Modly relieved Capt. Brett Crozier of his command of the USS Theodore Roosevelt for trying to protect his crew from the coronavirus that had turned his ship into a floating Petri dish.

Then Modly flew 8,000 miles to Guam, attacking Crozier for being too naive or too stupid to command the ship. He also apparently harangued the crew for cheering Crozier as he left the ship days before.

Naive and stupid may be appropriate adjectives for this sad episode, but they do not apply to Captain Crozier. November can’t come soon enough.

Tom Clark, Lincoln

