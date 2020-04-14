Letter, 4/15: Cost of inaction will be clear

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Despite the cover that Dr. Anthony Fauci provided Gov. Pete Ricketts' woefully inadequate response to the metastasizing coronavirus outbreak, the desperate reality of widespread mortality will become clear over the coming weeks here in our justifiably proud state of Nebraska.

On average, deaths from coronavirus infection do not occur until four weeks subsequent to infection, and because individuals can transmit the virus before they become symptomatic, all evidence indicates that we have a nascent outbreak fueled by asymptomatic individuals taking place in Lancaster County and across the state, the disastrous scope of which will far exceed the capacity of our heroic health care providers to contain.

Governor Ricketts' delay in locking down the state will sadly have inestimable consequences over the ensuing month, and all the justified criticism that will ensue will do nothing to ameliorate the suffering of the individuals that will needlessly suffer as a result of the governor's callous recklessness.

Neil Rutledge, Lincoln