Letter, 4/15: Case workers deserve thanks

During this unprecedented time of the coronavirus pandemic, the public has held in high regard the work of doctors, nurses and other health professionals. In addition, it has been noted the importance of essential workers including police officers, firefighters, grocery store workers, truckers, bus drivers, mail delivery personnel and journalists.

I applaud their effort and commitment to serving the community for the greater good and providing necessary services.

Yet, there is a group of people whose work goes unrecognized though they serve the most vulnerable among us. These people often are not acknowledged for their significant ministry to people with developmental disabilities and mental illness. These supporters and providers ensure the health, safety and aid in maintaining a quality of life for their clients in residential, day programs and vocational settings.

During this national health crisis, their work has never been more important as many of these individuals are at high risk due to underlying health conditions and need support in maintaining protocols to keep well. These unheralded heroes are going to work everyday because they care for those who cannot care for themselves!

Thank you to all direct support personal, providers and case workers.

Angie Heckman, Lincoln