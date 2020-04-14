Letter, 4/15: Ag workers deserve respect

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Those of us living in the cities can sometimes be ignorant of the role agriculture plays in our lives. Yet much of what we do in the city depends on it.

Nebraska’s family farmers work hard to feed us, put fuel in our cars, and their crops are used in many products we use. Nebraska cities’ economies are interconnected with and depend on the success of these farms.

Similarly, we all depend on the work of migrant farm workers. They work long hours in often harsh conditions to plant, cultivate, harvest and pack the fruits, vegetables, nuts, and meats we eat. They provide an essential service. Many are undocumented, and large numbers are concerned about unsafe, unsanitary conditions and the lack of protections like paid sick leave in light of this pandemic.

There is something fundamentally unjust about the federal government giving letters to farm workers declaring they are essential employees for feeding the country and still allowing them to live in fear of deportation. There is something deeply wrong about a $2 trillion stimulus giving taxpayer money to irresponsible large corporations and miscellaneous pork projects and not providing proper assistance for the health and well-being of the people putting food on our plates.