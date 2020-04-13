Letter, 4/14: Nebraska should end hypocrisy

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

After all these years of hypocrisy, of tailgating on university property and loading up the skyboxes with a supply of liquor that most bars would envy, as long as you pay for the privilege with handsome payoffs to dear old Nebraska U -- but no sales inside to the "little people" due to moral grounds and not desiring to take leave of our conservative values -- we now find that, because of the financial straits of ticket sales and other factors that we can now abandon longtime regulations and high moral ground for the sake of the almighty dollar.

Nebraska has always been near the top in U.S. for beer drinking per capita, so so one would think NU would have taken this into account many years ago. Has anyone ever gone into a liquor store or bar and not seen every beer poster with a schedule not have a beer or liquor logo on it? Guess who gets a payment for the use of the Nebraska logo?

Can we expect NU to dispense with the tailgate and skybox liquor and require that that consumption be paid for through NU-sanctioned venues? Back in the 1960s, small groups of the NU marching band would come to the student sections and play "The Beer Barrel Polka" until the NU shut that down as promoting bad behavior. Can we at least get that back?

Larry Eggert, Kearney