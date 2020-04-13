Letter, 4/14: Build now on churches' strengths
Letter, 4/14: Build now on churches' strengths

With all due respect to Rev. Jim Keck, I would have to disagree with the prediction that 30 to 50 small churches in Lincoln are likely to close ("Coronavirus likely to force some small churches to close," April 5).

It's true that many small churches have tight budgets. But I don't think anyone should underestimate the main strength of small churches: personal relationships. For many, a small church is very much an extended family. That generates high levels of dedication and commitment. I've seen small churches go through tough times, and they are very resilient.

In fact, I think this situation presents an opportunity for community churches. The primary need right now is for connection, interactions and relationships. Because of the long-term and intergenerational relationships in community churches, we have ready-made lines of connection that can sustain our members during this crisis

I would encourage all of the leaders in community churches with the message that this is a time to build on our unique strengths!

The Rev. Alan Brehm, Lincoln

Pastor, Hickman Presbyterian Church

