Letter, 4/12: Tax change won't help anyone

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The City Council is holding a public hearing on an amendment to our municipal code that can only be described as a blatant political move to try to convince the public that they are doing something for local businesses and consumers. They are not!

The proposed change would temporarily suspend payment to the city of the 2% occupancy tax for bars and restaurants until June 25. It would not change anything for consumers, who will still pay the arena occupation tax.

For businesses, they will still have to collect the tax. They will still have to file all of the required reports. The only change is that businesses will have to hold on the collected taxes for months before sending it to the city. This is not a benefit. It is a new financial management burden being imposed on the businesses.

City Council members, please trash this bad proposed change. It provides no benefits to anyone while adding additional work on local businesses.

Jim Frohman, Lincoln