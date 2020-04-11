Letter, 4/12: Right, wrong over right, left
Virus Outbreak Congress

In this image from Senate Television, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks on the Senate floor Saturday at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

Kudos to Don Walton ("A column in honor of Jeter the cat," April 6) when he said, "When, if ever, will this Congress stand up and protect its constitutional role and power? This president says he's going to disarm an oversight provision in the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill."

The story goes on from there. Our representatives in Washington are all Republicans and not one of them has the intestinal fortitude to stand up and say "enough is enough."

I concede that not everything President Trump does is wrong, but when he displays complete disregard for the law, then our representatives should stand up for what's right, just as Democrats should support the president when he does what's right and stand up to the leaders of the party when they feel their party is wrong.

The same holds true in state government. We have representatives who will not stand up to the governor when he does some of the things he does. Case in point is the Medicare expansion bill. Why will it take this long to enact it? The governor says he wants to follow the will of the people, and yet this shows that he really doesn't.

We have an election coming up, and my ballot will show votes for the candidates who are running against the incumbents. It's time for change.

Andrew Kuhn, Lincoln

