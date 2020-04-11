Letter, 4/12: Right, wrong over right, left

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Kudos to Don Walton ("A column in honor of Jeter the cat," April 6) when he said, "When, if ever, will this Congress stand up and protect its constitutional role and power? This president says he's going to disarm an oversight provision in the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill."

The story goes on from there. Our representatives in Washington are all Republicans and not one of them has the intestinal fortitude to stand up and say "enough is enough."

I concede that not everything President Trump does is wrong, but when he displays complete disregard for the law, then our representatives should stand up for what's right, just as Democrats should support the president when he does what's right and stand up to the leaders of the party when they feel their party is wrong.

The same holds true in state government. We have representatives who will not stand up to the governor when he does some of the things he does. Case in point is the Medicare expansion bill. Why will it take this long to enact it? The governor says he wants to follow the will of the people, and yet this shows that he really doesn't.