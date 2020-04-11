Letter, 4/12: President cementing his legacy
President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus Thursday in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House.

 ALEX BRANDON, ASSOCIATED PRESS

After realizing his tepid initial response to the coronavirus wasn’t getting good press, President Donald Trump changed tactics. When mass confusion and utter incompetence also failed to improve his ratings, he resorted to his defining trait — shameless self-promotion.

After COVID-19 had claimed our country’s 7,000th victim and during a nationally televised press conference Trump said, “Did you know I was No. 1 on Facebook? I just found out I was No. 1 on Facebook. I thought that was very nice for whatever it means.”

Our country is facing escalating deaths that include frontline medical staff, unprecedented business closings and job loss, fear and uncertainty in every community, ineptness throughout government and an administration incapable of recognizing compassion much less expressing it. Amid this growing tragedy, Trump takes time to preen.

Just when we think Trump’s despicable behavior has reached rock bottom, he just keeps digging. 

Larry McClung, Lincoln

