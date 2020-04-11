Letter, 4/12: Frontline workers need our help

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

We are failing our front line health care providers. We are forcing them to sacrifice their own health and to separate from their own children and families.

They isolate themselves because they know they are likely to become infected with COVID-19 themselves and do not want to pass it on to their loved ones. They know they are likely to become infected because we have failed as country to provide them with the protective equipment they need to do their job safely, as well as the equipment they need to save lives.

There has been a failure of leadership. We must demand of our officials and insist that they do everything in their power, use every tool available, find every national resource to get them the protective equipment they need, more fully utilizing the Defense Protection Act, fixing the supply chain and creating a process where states do not have to bid against each other for the equipment they need.

Protect our healthcare workers by contacting your elected officials. Call, write, call again.

Christine McManaman, Lincoln