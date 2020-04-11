Letter, 4/12: DACA deserves our defending

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

On Sept. 7, 2017, this administration made the consciously malicious decision to phase out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which since 2012 has provided protection from deportation and work permits to certain undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States as children for renewable periods of two years.

Due to the administration's refusal to tell the truth about their reasons for trying to end the program, the decision has been stayed by lower courts, and now the Supreme Court is set to decide whether or not the administration can go ahead with its plans to terminate the program by June.

There are approximately 700,000 DACA recipients (also known as Dreamers) in the country, 3,400 of whom live in Nebraska, and all of them have been cast into a state of uncertainty by the administration's decision.

For the vast majority of their lives, they've built lives in Nebraska communities, studied in Nebraska schools and universities and made friends and started families in Nebraska. Dreamers are inextricably woven into the fabric of our communities, and any attempt by outside forces to disrupt not only their lives, but the lives of everybody close to them, would be an unacceptable act of aggression and state terror, which I know that I, among many others, would work tirelessly to frustrate by any means necessary.