Letter, 4/12: Coronavirus opens door to tyranny

Edmund Burke said, "The people never give up their liberties but under some delusion."
And James Madison, in The Federalist No. 47 wrote, “The accumulation of all powers, legislative, executive, and judiciary, in the same hands, whether of one, a few, or many, and whether hereditary, self-appointed, or elective, may justly be pronounced the very definition of tyranny.”
The Associated Press is determined to divide the nation into “tribes,” with the obviously inferior tribe being those benighted souls who don’t believe that all political and economic power devolves to the benevolent federal government.
The article “Responses highlight partisan divide,” (March 31), demands that every political entity composing “the United States” genuflect to central government without question. Anything less is simply “tribalism,” and obviously cannot be considered as reasonable people understanding that there are in fact significant demographic, geographic and preferential differences within the nation.
The media refuse to acknowledge that any concept of “tribalism” has resulted from nefarious actions of a segment of the population making every effort to enlarge the central state to the detriment of the individual states’ rights and obligations. James Madison called centralization “tyranny.”
And a classical example of not-so-subtle tyranny is rhe $2 trillion federal “emergency act” just passed. It clearly demonstrates the power of the central state. Hundreds of millions of newly printed dollars in this act are pegged to improve the fortunes of the Kennedy Center, NPR, the arts and theater, traditionally liberal interests that have no earthly relationship of the stated goals of the act.
This constitutes tyranny that would never happen in Nebraska.
Craig Urbauer, Lincoln
