Letter, 4/12: Coronavirus opens door to tyranny

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Edmund Burke said, "The people never give up their liberties but under some delusion."

And James Madison, in The Federalist No. 47 wrote, “The accumulation of all powers, legislative, executive, and judiciary, in the same hands, whether of one, a few, or many, and whether hereditary, self-appointed, or elective, may justly be pronounced the very definition of tyranny.”

The Associated Press is determined to divide the nation into “tribes,” with the obviously inferior tribe being those benighted souls who don’t believe that all political and economic power devolves to the benevolent federal government.

The article “Responses highlight partisan divide,” (March 31), demands that every political entity composing “the United States” genuflect to central government without question. Anything less is simply “tribalism,” and obviously cannot be considered as reasonable people understanding that there are in fact significant demographic, geographic and preferential differences within the nation.