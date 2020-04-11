Letter, 4/12: Cartoon missed on many levels

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

There is so much stereotypical nonsense drawn into Taylor Jones's April 3 political cartoon depicting technology-toting millennials juxtaposed with toiling African farmers. I could begin a critique anyplace the artist's pen touched down. However, I offer these few observations to my fellow Journal Star readers.

Having served from 2012 to 2014 as a United States Peace Corps volunteer in Malawi, I worked with many subsistence farmers. In my conversations with them, I can assure you their working daydreams were not for a 1940s Farmall M tractor, but for solar-charged smartphones and biodiesel-based engines to run economy-appropriate machines. This is what would improve their agricultural productivity and quality of life.

As for the artist's illustration of environmentally minded, tech-savvy millennials dismissive of the fossil fuel industry, I say, our Mother Earth sloganeering and interconnected worldview holds more promise for a shared equitable future than does a continuation of dirty oil. Let's use our imaginations to draw something better next time.

Brad Kindler, Lincoln