Letter, 4/12: Big decisions, little data

For better or worse, we are making monumental decisions on the basis of various models about the coronavirus. But there is no guarantee that any of those models are correct because they all depend on data that is currently unavailable.

For example, we do not know the number of infected people (many have no or mild symptoms), the size of the at-risk population, the transmission rate and the actual mortality rate. As a result, doctors and statisticians have been forced to make educated guesses in building their models.

Given that we’re relying on educated guesses, we might have initially taken a cautious approach by encouraging those most at risk – the elderly and those with serious health issues – to stay at home while the rest of the population took reasonable precautions and went about its business. If the actual data subsequently indicated that more drastic measures were required, we could adjust accordingly.

But we instead decided to start with drastic measures that will put tens of millions of people out of work, force countless businesses into bankruptcy, disrupt the education of our young people, make people live like prisoners in their own homes and threaten the stability of the dollar by spending trillions that we do not have.