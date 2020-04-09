Letter, 4/10: Retail workers need sick time

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Workers all over Nebraska are feeling the economic crunch of the COVID-19 virus. As we adjust to the new temporary norm of working from home, sheltering in place or social distancing, there are some businesses that are simply essential. The essential work our local grocery workers provide has become very clear.

As an employee of a local store, I have concerns that could impact the community. Many of my co-workers continue to serve the needs of the community as we face this trying time and do so as best we can while facing challenges of our own.

Our community has many heroes serving in health care and first responder roles, but the pandemic has thrust retail workers into the front lines where they have to interact with hundreds and thousands of people every day.

They are some of the hardest-working Nebraskans and deserve our thanks for showing up to work and doing a job that is crucial right now and always. Many of us are facing the heartbreaking decision of staying home without pay, or “toughing it out” because we can’t afford to lose the pay when or if we may be sick.