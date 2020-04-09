Letter, 4/10: Retail workers need sick time
View Comments

Letter, 4/10: Retail workers need sick time

Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 Courtesy photo

Workers all over Nebraska are feeling the economic crunch of the COVID-19 virus. As we adjust to the new temporary norm of working from home, sheltering in place or social distancing, there are some businesses that are simply essential. The essential work our local grocery workers provide has become very clear.

As an employee of a local store, I have concerns that could impact the community. Many of my co-workers continue to serve the needs of the community as we face this trying time and do so as best we can while facing challenges of our own.

Our community has many heroes serving in health care and first responder roles, but the pandemic has thrust retail workers into the front lines where they have to interact with hundreds and thousands of people every day.

They are some of the hardest-working Nebraskans and deserve our thanks for showing up to work and doing a job that is crucial right now and always. Many of us are facing the heartbreaking decision of staying home without pay, or “toughing it out” because we can’t afford to lose the pay when or if we may be sick.

I think this highlights the need for paid sick leave. We can debate this from a public policy perspective another time, but it is time for Nebraska retailers to step up and offer their employees some security, even if temporary, as it appears that sales in some areas seem to be stronger than ever.

Patrick Power, Lincoln

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News