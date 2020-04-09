Letter, 4/10: Prisons not ready to be hospitals

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

After reading Brady Greer’s letter to the editor April 3, “Salary hike is excessive,” the light bulb came on.

Most of us are doing our part to flatten the curve in fighting this COVID-19 pandemic. Why are Nebraska’s state corrections facilities not doing their part?

Inmates don't have access to hand sanitizer, social distancing or self-isolation when symptoms are present. I contacted a corrections facility and asked what their plan of action is to reduce the overcrowding to a manageable level? Their response was that such a plan wasn't on the table, an unacceptable response, supported by my tax dollars, during these extreme times.

Are our state corrections facilities prepared to be managing the largest hospital in the state when COVID-19 enters their facilities? Is there plan to overwhelm the local hospitals or build their own overnight?

Do they have PPE, ventilators, test kits, masks and beds available for their sick inmates and staff? They are accountable and liable for these humans' health and welfare, and everyone must do their part.